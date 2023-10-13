Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to show a spotlight on Centre County with Annette. Check out some of the properties that are up for sale.

NEW PRICE! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NOW $524,900! THAT’S DOWN $10,000!

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.

BUY THE BUSINESS! THE BUILDING! OR BOTH! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS:

BUSINESS: $315,000

Always wanted to own your own business…here is the opportunity to own a local hometown florist in business for over 30 years. Sweeny’s Florist and Gift shop comes with an extensive recurring client base comprising hospitals, funeral homes, several local business accounts, and weddings. Parking in the rear and delivery van and all inventory included along with two large Walk In refrigerators. Owners are willing to do a complete transition for an extended time if necessary. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone wanting to have a turn-key business that designs a full array of arrangements, and gift baskets. The full-time flower designer with 30 plus years of experience is willing to make this a smooth transition.

BUILDING: $325,000

Exceptional commercial building in the heart of Lockhaven. The lower level is home to a thriving floral shop that not only adds charm to the area but also guarantees steady rental income until March 2024. This retail space provides ample room for creativity and growth, inviting entrepreneurs to bring their vision to life. Ascending to the second level reveals two fully rented apartments, ensuring consistent cash flow with current leases in place. These well-appointed living spaces offer tenants comfort and convenience while contributing further value to this remarkable property. Parking concerns are effortlessly alleviated with off-street parking available for both tenants and customers alike. Additionally, a loading dock facilitates seamless operations for businesses requiring logistical support. In summary, this extraordinary commercial building promises unlimited potential within its walls. Whether you seek an astute investment or aspire to establish your own flourishing enterprise in bustling Lockhaven, seize this opportunity now before it slips away into the hands of another discerning buyer.

937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $1,195,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

NEW LISTING! 711 GEORGE STREET, LILLY

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $69,900

Looking for the perfect blend of cozy living and picturesque surroundings? Your search ends here! Nestled in the heart of Lilly, this 2-bedroom gem offers comfort and convenience. It has a full basement with a one-car garage plus a full front balcony deck! The affordable price makes this a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers… someone downsizing or even an investor!