Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY!

Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

UNDER CONTRACT! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $514,900!

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.