It’s time to shine a spotlight on realty in Centre County!

NEW LISTING! 300 MILLGATE ROAD, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY SHELLEY BRUGAL 814-880-7653

DETAILS: $399,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Why wait for new when you can be in this perfectly pristine home for the holidays? Desirable easy living footprint, loaded with recent improvements! New gorgeous, handcrafted Kitchen with upgraded appliance package & gleaming granite countertops, Bathrooms both with lovely new facelifts, new flooring, paint, designer lighting & hardware throughout the home. The spacious Great Room has a cozy tiled fireplace, ceiling fan, and crown molding! Convenient main floor Laundry, huge lower-level Rec. Room and a ton of terrific storage! The house sits beautifully on a well-landscaped lot and offers a relaxing stamped concrete patio in the rear of the house off the kitchen!

NEW LISTING! 151 BREONS LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $163,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Hidden Gem with Endless Potential! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The spacious living room offers the perfect gathering space for family and friends. With an attached garage, oil heat, and ample storage, convenience is at your fingertips. While this property may require some tender loving care to fully shine, imagine the possibilities that await you in transforming it into your dream home. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to create a truly personalized haven.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY NOVEMBER 19TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.!

Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $514,900!

Back on the Market! Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.