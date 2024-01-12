Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

OPEN HOUSE! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $507,500 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

NEW LISTING! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

DETAILS: NOW $1,200,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

118 FIRST STREET, HASTINGS

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $73,000

4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home with newer metal roof, updated kitchen, and bathroom in Hastings with walk up attic and attached one car garage. The covered front porch and large back porch provide areas for you to enjoy the evenings outside. Main level laundry room and there is a pellet stove on the main level in the back room area for additional heat. 200 Amp electrical service.