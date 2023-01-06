Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This year Perry Wellington Real Estate welcomes back Annette Yorks to go over the real estate in Centre County.

NEW LISTING! 163 SAFFRONT BOULEVARD, CENTRE HALL

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!

The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022.

Listings that are coming soon

A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon to hit the market. The house was remodeled in 2018x. It’s set to be listed at $139,900.

A 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Spring Mills is also headed towards the market. This home has a new kitchen and a large finished basement. It will be listed at around $260,000.

For Rent

127 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

CONTACT JORDAN CONRAD 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $1600/MONTH TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES.

Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community. It’s a 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!