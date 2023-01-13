Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Take a look at what Centre County has to offer in real estate!

NEW LISTING! 163 SAFFRON BOULEVARD, CENTRE HALL

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

DETAILS: $649,000 – OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Check out the video for a brand-new look at this estate.

210 SYCAMORE STREET W, SNOW SHOE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $179,900

Looking for Space and a home that you can make your own? With some TLC, this 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious home located in Snowshoe Boro has that and more! Large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry… This home is situated on a .55 corner lot… just minutes from I80. The home is being sold as is.

LOT 53 & 54 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $234,900

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home is located close to the pool and is the right-side unit! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with a red box on the map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.