Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This week Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at how important staging your home can be. Annette’s team specializes in staging homes and is proving that doing so can make all the difference.

Watch the video to learn more about staging your home.

Check out these properties

NEW LISTING! 140 HECKMAN CEMETERY ROAD, SPRING MILLS

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $269,900

Showings Begin, Friday, January 27th at 3 pm. The property features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and plenty of space for entertaining inside or out. It has an updated oversized kitchen with new stainless appliances that opens to a dining room and living room. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Three large bedrooms with a small nook and 1 bath complete the main floor. The updated lower level has a large family room with a propane stone fireplace and half bath with all new flooring and fresh paint.

NEW PRICE! 210 SYCAMORE STREET W, SNOW SHOE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $149,900

Looking for Space and a home that you can make your own? With some TLC, this 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious home located in Snowshoe Boro has that and more! Large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry… This home is situated on a .55 corner lot… just minutes from I80. The home is being sold as is.

4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $64,900 –

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 29TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Move in ready!! This home has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Formerly used as a rental property for several years, you could keep it as a rental or it would make the perfect starter home! Spacious kitchen with convenient first-floor laundry. Outside you will find a large covered porch and off-street parking out back. A new furnace was installed 1-2 years ago.