Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Perry Wellington is wishing a big congratulations to Associate Broker Quenna Smith who was sworn in as District 8 Vice President for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors!

Let’s take a look at some Centre County real estate!

LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $139,900

Calling all first-time homeowners and anyone tired of paying rent. You can own this adorable two-story 2 bedroom home in Bellefonte. The quaintness of an older home but the luxury of having everything recently updated. This home has been completely remodeled and updated in 2018. Paint, flooring, kitchen including cabinetry, appliances, roof, and mini splits with central air were part of the 2018 remodel. A full bath has been added on the first floor with the second floor consisting of two bedrooms and a full bath with a laundry area.

NEW LISTING! 116 HOPEWELL DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $109,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

Altoona townhouse on located on a dead-end street. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large kitchen, a deck, and integral garage. No HOA fees. Great for low-cost living or rental.