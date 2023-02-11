Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Time to check out some of Perry’s Properties in Centre County!

209 W. CHURCH STREET, CENTRE HALL

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $279,000- SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, FEB. 10 AT NOON! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1:45 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and is close to local amenities. It features five bedrooms and two full bathrooms….a spacious updated kitchen that opens into the dining, plus a living room and parlor. The beautiful backyard is perfect for outdoor activities or relaxing afternoons spent soaking up the sun on the updated deck. There is also a two-car garage and a 24×38 workshop. The natural gas line is located on the other side of the street.

NEW LISTING! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000

Property under construction. Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, the two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

NEW LISTING! 1001 ELLMAN LANE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $424,900

Located in the heart of State College, 1001 Ellman Lane offers a unique opportunity to own a 1.0 acre of duplex living close to campus. Enjoy the convenience and amenities of this ideal location while enjoying your private oasis with plenty of room for outdoor activities. The property features two units, fully rented, each with its entrance and ample space for entertaining or relaxing in privacy. With easy access to shops, restaurants, and all that State College has to offer, this is an ideal spot for anyone looking for an investment property. The owner is a Pa licensed realtor. 24-hour notice for all showings, no exceptions.

OPEN HOUSE! 116 HOPEWELL DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $109,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

Altoona townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large kitchen, deck and integral garage. No HOA fees. Great for low-cost living or rental.