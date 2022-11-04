Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group, located at Perry’s Boalsburg location, to shine a spotlight on Centre County and they kick it off with big news about “Best of State College.”

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH FROM 12 P.M. TO 1:30 P.M.

104 ASBURY LANE IN STATE COLLEGE, LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $624,900 – Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand new kitchen has stainless steel appliances , farmhouse style sink and cherry cabinets with granite counters and glass backsplash . There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with built-in speaker system and 18 foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite w/custom built-in closet & spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, rain head shower with separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

126 BRANDYWINE DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $770,000 – This is a gorgeous home… custom-built by S&A… in the prestigious Canterbury Crossing neighborhood. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage! The owner’s suite is on the first floor and it has a large jetted tub and walk-in closet. The large kitchen features a generous island along with ample storage and new appliances. The dining room is well appointed with custom woodwork and wall sconces with chandeliers. The great room has a 14 ft vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus a wet bar. The lower level has a family room, with a full bath, and an unfinished section for storage with generous shelving. There’s also great entertainment space outside with a large 24×24 covered patio!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

1523 COUNTRY RIDGE ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $180,000 – THIS IS A NICE 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME ON A 1 ACRE LOT WITH MATURE FRUIT TREES.