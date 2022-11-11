Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team, along with Annette Yorks of The Annette Yorks Group take a look and shine a spotlight on Centre County.

NEW LISTING!

611 MULBERRY LANE, LEMONT – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $319,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN: Friday, November 11th at 2pm. Room to grow with this 3 bedroom 2.5 baths split entry. This home boasts a large living room and dining room with 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and pool table. Updated include flooring, and all new paint, lighting and HVAC just to name a few. Nicely sized 2 car garage on nearly half acre lot, screened porch, deck with shed and hot tub (as-is). For more information contact the listing agent don’t let this one slip away!



104 ASBURY LANE IN STATE COLLEGE, LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $624,900 – Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand new kitchen has stainless steel appliances , farmhouse style sink and cherry cabinets with granite counters and glass backsplash . There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with built-in speaker system and 18 foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite w/custom built-in closet & spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, rain head shower with separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system.

