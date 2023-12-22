Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

It’s time to take a look and put the spotlight on Centre County with Pweery Wellington and Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group.

NEW PRICE!

447 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $157,500 – Prime Main Street location in Lockhaven offers the perfect opportunity to live and work in style. This completely renovated two-story home features three bedrooms, one and a half baths…. new luxury vinyl plank flooring, a brand-new HVAC system. The kitchen and bathrooms are all updated. Enjoy your morning coffee or host gatherings on the expansive deck. The commercial space located at the front of the building provides endless possibilities for entrepreneurs seeking a bustling location for their business ventures. Convenience is key with off-street parking available at just $20 per month per space. Embrace this unique opportunity to seamlessly integrate your personal life with your professional aspirations in this vibrant community.

COMING SOON

106 ASBURY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $579,000 – Stunning and contemporary, this 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo is a true masterpiece. Perched amidst the picturesque beauty of Mt Nittany and Centre Hills Golf Course, this home offers breathtaking views that will leave you in awe. Step inside to discover an open and inviting floor plan, with cathedral ceilings in the great room adorned by a cozy fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts sleek granite counters, perfect for culinary creations and entertaining guests. As you make your way through the main level, you’ll find a large dining room that sets the stage for memorable gatherings with loved ones. But it’s when you step onto the expansive deck overlooking the golf course that you truly appreciate nature’s splendor surrounding this home. Retreat to the spacious owner’s suite where luxury awaits at every turn – from a soothing Jacuzzi tub to a generous walk-in closet fit for any fashion enthusiast. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms share a full bath on the second level. The walkout basement beckons relaxation as it seamlessly transitions onto Centre Hills Golf Course itself. With another fireplace creating warmth and ambiance, this space becomes an oasis of tranquility. A full bath adds convenience while ample storage ensures all your belongings have their place. Elegance meets functionality in this remarkable property that promises both! Don’t let this one slip away make your appointment today!