Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Let’s take a look at some of Centre Counties real estate that Perry Wellington has to offer.

Centre County Homes for Sale

NEW LISTING!

210 SYCAMORE STREET W, SNOW SHOE — LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $179,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

Looking for Space and a home that you can make your own? With some TLC, this 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious home located in Snowshoe Boro has that and more! Large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry… This home is situated on a .55 corner lot… just minutes from I80. The home is being sold as is.

NEW PRICE!

104 ASBURY LANE, STATE COLLEGE — LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $609,900 – Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand-new kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse-style sink, and cherry cabinets with granite counters and a glass backsplash. There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with a built-in speaker system and 18-foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite with a custom built-in closet & a spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, a and rain head shower with separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system.

Centre County upcoming events

Hometown Christmas will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 4 -6:45 p.m. Santa will be there to light the holiday tree at 6 p.m. There will also be live music and Mamie’s Donuts at the PWR office.

Hometown Christmas will also feature a live nativity at St. John’s UCC Church from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Duffy’s Tavern will also be offering a colonial Christmas dinner from 12-2 and 12-3.

Boalsburg Heritage Museum will also be holding a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be hot chocolate, mulled cider and cookies. Puppeteer, Adam Swartz, will also stop by at 2 p.m.