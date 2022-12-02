Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Let’s take a look at some of Centre Counties real estate that Perry Wellington has to offer.

Centre County Homes for Sale

NEW LISTING!
210 SYCAMORE STREET W, SNOW SHOELISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
DETAILS: $179,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.
Looking for Space and a home that you can make your own? With some TLC, this 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious home located in Snowshoe Boro has that and more! Large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry… This home is situated on a .55 corner lot… just minutes from I80. The home is being sold as is.

NEW PRICE!  
104 ASBURY LANE, STATE COLLEGELISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
DETAILS: NEW PRICE!  $609,900 –  Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand-new kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse-style sink, and cherry cabinets with granite counters and a glass backsplash. There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with a built-in speaker system and 18-foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite with a custom built-in closet & a spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, a and rain head shower with separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system. 

Centre County upcoming events

Hometown Christmas will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 4 -6:45 p.m. Santa will be there to light the holiday tree at 6 p.m. There will also be live music and Mamie’s Donuts at the PWR office.

Hometown Christmas will also feature a live nativity at St. John’s UCC Church from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Duffy’s Tavern will also be offering a colonial Christmas dinner from 12-2 and 12-3.

Boalsburg Heritage Museum will also be holding a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be hot chocolate, mulled cider and cookies. Puppeteer, Adam Swartz, will also stop by at 2 p.m.

