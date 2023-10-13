Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back in the kitchen with another fall drink. Watch the video to learn how to make an apple cider martini.

Let’s take a look at some Perrys Properties

NEW PRICE! 1625 VAN BUREN AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: NOW $125,000!

Check out this three-bedroom two-bath one-story home in the desirable Pleasant Valley neighborhood. The home sits on a flat yard and has off-street parking. The kitchen is nicely updated. There’s first-floor laundry and central air!

NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $525,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

This is a gorgeous home on almost 6 acres… a beautifully landscaped 5-bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District… There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views of the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna, and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom. In addition to the home, you have the option to purchase an additional 1-16 acres of surrounding acreage!