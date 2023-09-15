Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is on a trip down south this week so Annette is back in the kitchen this week filling in! Let’s learn how to make a fall favorite recipe, an Apple Pie Sangria.

Let’s check out some Perry’s Properties

NEW LISTING! 149 FLICK STREET, CARROLLTOWN

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI (724) 617-2009

DETAILS: $132,000

One of a kind large 3400 square foot spacious home in the small town setting of Carrolltown with attached 2 bedroom apartment with tenant on month to month lease. This home sits on a .37-acre lot and has ample parking. The lower level has a number of large rooms that await your imagination for use and decor. The upstairs area has an updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. This property has a lot of storage areas upstairs and down. The rental property can bring in a minimum of $550.00 a month to help offset your mortgage payment. The new metal roof was completed on June 30th. The seller has had a home inspection completed on the main house and two-bedroom apartment.