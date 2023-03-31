Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back in the kitchen and this week he’s whipping up the perfect drink for spring! Here’s what you need to make April’s rose garden cocktail.

Ingredients

– basil

– strawberries

– vanilla vodka

– lemon

– simple syrup

Full instructions can be found in the video above!

Altoona listings!

NEW LISTING! 2309 WASHINGTON AVENUE (REAR), ALTOONA

LISTED BY MAURA MCCLELLAN 814-207-9137

DETAILS: $79,900 This property is an exceptional opportunity for anyone seeking a prime location, ample parking, and accessibility. The building is designed to cater to various needs. The first floor would make a great office space that could serve as storage space as well. The second floor is a blank slate that has been stripped down to the studs, ready to be transformed into a large and comfortable living space. The possibilities are endless, and with new heating, central air, and panel box installed, this property is ready for its next owner!

1113 51ST STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $199,000 Check out this completely updated ranch home on a large lot in the Eldorado section of Altoona. The home was originally a small one-bedroom cottage, but the sellers have added on a new spacious addition to make it almost entirely brand new! There is an open-concept living room with high ceilings, a dining area, and a kitchen that features new butcher block countertops, an island with a sink, and updated cabinets. You also have a full bath and laundry plus a large master suite. The master has two closets – one a walk-in and an ensuite bath with a shower. It also features sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. Both bathrooms also have fans with Bluetooth speakers. A high-efficiency heat pump and central air were also installed. There is also a one-car garage and two sheds – one with electricity available. There is also new red siding and a new roof.