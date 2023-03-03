Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

“Miami George” is back this week with another drink that brings the summer vibes! Here’s what it is and how you can make it!

This week, George is making a “Bay Breeze.” It’s very simple to make. Just add one part of vodka and two parts of cranberry and pineapple juice. You can then top it off with sparking water or sparkling wine.

From in the kitchen with George to in the Kitchen with trends, Realtor.com came out with the following:

6 Unexpected Kitchen Trends That Can Boost Your Home Asking Price

Natural wood cabinets White cabinets have always been a dominant (and safe) choice among homeowners tackling a kitchen renovation, but we’re seeing a shift this season toward a truer wood aesthetic

Oak is in – but cooler tones. not the orangey ’90’s style Smart kitchens Traditional doorbells, lighting, and security systems are being replaced by voice- and app-controlled versions of these features.

Start small with LED light bulbs Streamlined appliances all-in-one technology, such as five-in-one ovens

Most five-in-one ovens harness the capabilities of a convection oven, warming/proofing drawer, microwave, speed-cooking oven, and toaster. These appliances can create a less cluttered look, which is especially useful for those with smaller kitchens Black finishes Homeowners are embracing chic black finishes on sinks, appliances, light fixtures, and even range hoods.

The black interior gives an ultraluxe look and hides dirt, wear, and stains better than white or light-colored counterparts. Workstation sinks Multifunctional stations with cutting board attachments, drain boards, and tons of space.

Some workstation sinks even feature two faucets and mixing bowl and colander attachments. Hidden power outlets Instead of visually breaking up a beautiful backsplash, utilize outlet strips that can recess into countertops and pull out when needed.

This helps create a sleek, polished look.

Check out this home in Blair County

NEW PRICE! 1109 20TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $129,900 – $10,000 PRICE DROP!

The completely remodeled 2.5-story home is located in the Fairview area of Altoona. Everything in this home has been remodeled. Beautiful white cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen… vinyl plank flooring and recessed lighting throughout. The second floor has a full bath and 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an en-suite half bath. The third floor could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is an alley behind the house that provides access to the property that can be used for off-street parking.