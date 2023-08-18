Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

If you’re a fan of musicals then you probably know the term Bloody Mary from “South Pacific” and that’s exactly the drink that George is whipping up the crew this week. Watch the video to find out to make the alcoholic version and non-alcoholic versions of this drink.

Lets check out some Perry’s Properties

OPEN HOUSE: 115 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 824-414-2828

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $119,900

This is a nicely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Altoona… It has a fenced backyard with a two-car garage… new flooring, and new paint on the outside and the first floor. In the kitchen, new butcher block countertops. There are also newer windows in the bathroom.

7504 ADMIRAL PEARY HIGHWAY, CRESSON

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $85,000

This is an adorable cottage-style home in the heart of Cresson. There is beautiful landscaping around the house, a driveway, and an oversized one-car garage. The home itself features a bright and airy sunroom, living room, and eat-in kitchen with a desk area. Upstairs you find a cozy reading nook where you can put your desk to work from home. The bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a built-in closet. There is also an updated bathroom with a marble sink! If you want to build an addition, there’s plenty of room to do so! And, if that’s not enough… This property is also zoned commercial so businesses are welcome! There’s a new Dunkin Donuts going in across the street… Sheetz, McDonald’s, Dollar General and Mount Aloysius College are all within walking distance. It’s been used as a successful rental property for the past few years so you could rent it out or buy it and make it your own home!

417 EAST VIEW STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $300,000

This unique riverfront property is your vacation escape and doubles as your hunting lodge with two distinct properties connecting you to parking across the street from state hunting grounds. Loft home with lots of windows overlooking the Juniata River and train tracks bordering the land where you can watch the steam locomotive on excursions. Launch your kayak or fish from your bank on the riverfront. An outbuilding provides ample storage out of the flood plain. The gated parking area across from the state game lands is on Reservoir Road across the river from the house. Split units allow for efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the inground heated swimming pool and make this your entertainment oasis. Note maps attached are for illustration and reference only – all boundaries are to be verified by the buyer.