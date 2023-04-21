Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back this week with a candy bar inspired cocktail and based on the name you might think it has peanut butter in it. However, it’s actually butterscotch!

Gather your ingredients!

  • 1.5 ounces Butterscotch Schnapps
  • 1.5 ounces Kahlua
  • 1.5 ounces Vanilla Vodka
  • 1.5 ounces Bailey’s Irish Cream
  • 2 maraschino cherries

Make your cocktail

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour each liquor into the shaker.
  • Shake to combine. Pour over ice in cocktail glasses or serve as shots
  • Top cocktails with maraschino cherries.
