Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This week George is back in the kitchen and he’s mixing up the dirty version of a well-known drink. Let’s learn how to make a Dirty Shirley!

Let’s check out this Perry’s Property!

OPEN HOUSE: 115 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 824-414-2828

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $129,900 – PLUS – A $5000 SELLER ASSIST CREDIT WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER!

This is a nicely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Altoona… It has a fenced back yard with a two-car garage… new flooring, and new paint on the outside and the first floor. In the kitchen, new butcher block countertops. There are also newer windows in the bathroom.