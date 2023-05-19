Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back mixing up some cocktails in the kitchen, but this week he had a different idea. If you’ve ever bought ingredients for some of your favorite drinks then you know that they are not cheap!

So this week lets talk about making some budget-friendly cocktails!

Drinks on a Dime

Market Headlines

Unaffordable housing

The housing market is so unaffordable that builders are having to build smaller homes, according to Fortune.

Are sellers bowing out this spring?

Interest rates are keeping sellers on the sideline

Prospect of “trading up” or downsizing is unappealing

Falling rates

Commercial real estate in the U.S. is falling for the first time since 2011, according to Bloomberg.

What does the Perry Wellington crew think about the market? Watch the video to find out more.

Commercial Property

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $800,000

This is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college, and other businesses. The 4800-square-foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars!