Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back with another fall drink recipe and this team he’s showing us how to make a Drunken Pumpkin Latte! Watch the video to find out more.

Boalsburg Village Hometown Christmas

December 2nd

Boalsburg Heritage Museum (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Columbus Chapel & Boal Museum (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Shop Local in Boalsburg (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Tours, puppet shows, meet and greet with Santa, carolers, music, hot chocolate and popcorn!

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5-mile turkey trot is coming up very soon! It’s set for Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at the Blair Regional YMCA in Hollidaysburg.

Here to talk about both with the Perry Wellington crew are Phyllis Baker and Frank Kopriva from the Blair Regional YMCA! Watch the video to learn more. Sign up here!

Perry Pays it Forward

Right now, Perry collecting money and gift card donations from anyone who wants to help out. Then they’ll give it all away by surprising people in our communities with free stuff! We might pay for your morning coffee… Or stop by a local restaurant and pay for your dinner… Maybe you’ll get a free tank of gas or even groceries!

But there’s a catch, when you get something, we want you to pay it forward and tell us what you did and you just might be featured on the show! Learn more in the video!