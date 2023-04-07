Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
Spring is here and the Perry Wellington team is whipping up a refreshing Easter-themed mimosa. Just in time for the holidays!
The ingredients you’ll need
- 1/2 champagne flute Pink Lemonade
- 1/2 champagne flute Champagne
- Pink Peeps and Yellow Peeps
- Straws
Here’s how you make it
- Fill your champagne flute about 1/2 full of pink lemonade
- Top with champagne (1/2 of the champagne flute)
- Add peeps for garnish. Use a festive straw to skewer 1 yellow peep and 1 pink peep
- Place the Peeps on a straw in each champagne flute
Speaking of Easter, one New York listing agent dressed up in a bunny costume for photos of a home she was listing. You can see more about her in the above video!