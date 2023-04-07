Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Spring is here and the Perry Wellington team is whipping up a refreshing Easter-themed mimosa. Just in time for the holidays!

The ingredients you’ll need

1/2 champagne flute Pink Lemonade

1/2 champagne flute Champagne

Pink Peeps and Yellow Peeps

Straws

Here’s how you make it

Fill your champagne flute about 1/2 full of pink lemonade Top with champagne (1/2 of the champagne flute) Add peeps for garnish. Use a festive straw to skewer 1 yellow peep and 1 pink peep Place the Peeps on a straw in each champagne flute

Speaking of Easter, one New York listing agent dressed up in a bunny costume for photos of a home she was listing. You can see more about her in the above video!