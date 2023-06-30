Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is mixing up a patriotic drink just ahead of Independence Day!

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Juniper Grove America Dry Gin

.5 oz grenadine

Tonic water

Fresh blueberries

Chamomile flower garnish



INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients, finish it with tonic water and garnish with chamomile and fresh blueberries.

