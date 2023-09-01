Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW PRICE! 4901 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: NOW $190,000!

You don’t want to miss this opportunity – beautiful, spacious, amazing neighborhood – everything you would want in your next home! This house offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Perfect location near Highland Park. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Huge kitchen with an open floor plan and lots of cabinet space. Tons of storage throughout the home. Fireplace in the living room overlooking a large window with natural light. Dining rooms offer access to the back deck – overlooking a spacious backyard with an above-ground pool. Finished bar in the basement – great space for entertaining. Private lot with attached carport.

NEW PRICE! 173 SPENCER CREEK DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLELISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NOW $225,200!

This distinctive ranch-style home presents a rare opportunity within the current real estate market. With 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as two additional basement rooms that can be used flexibly as potential bedrooms, the property offers versatile living spaces. The residence includes a spacious 2-car detached garage located at the rear, in addition to a 2-car attached garage. All of this is situated on an expansive plot of over one and a half acres of land. A brand-new roof has recently been installed this year. The listing agent is related to the seller.