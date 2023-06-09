Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Get ready to set sail on the S.S. Minnow with George! He’s back in the kitchen and this week we’ll learn how to make a “Gilligan’s Island Cocktail.”

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 oz. orange juice

3 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. coconut vodka OR vanilla vodka (both are good, but we do prefer coconut vodka)

1 oz. peach schnapps

Here’s how you’ll make it:

Place all ingredients in a tall cocktail glass and stir to combine. Add ice to glass and stir for a few seconds to chill the cocktail. If desired, garnish with an orange slice, fresh peach slice, and/or a maraschino cherry on a bamboo cocktail pick. Serve immediately. (If you would like to mix this in advance, combine all ingredients without the ice and refrigerate until serving. Add ice at serving time.)

1301 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $235,000 Move-in ready completely remodeled throughout 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes all new windows, flooring, baths, and kitchen appliances. Outside enjoy the views on the new composite deck with vinyl railings overlooking a large yard (2 separate parcels included). One car integral garage and a large driveway for off-street parking.

NEW PRICE! 146 WOODLAND DRIVE, ALUM BANK

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $249,900

This 2 bath, 2/3 bedroom home is nestled on a sprawling 1.58-acre lot, offering a private and peaceful escape. Upon arrival, you’ll be captivated by the stunning yard, which includes a stream, picturesque views, and an abundance of privacy. Inside, the home boasts numerous updates that blend seamlessly with its traditional charm. The main level offers a spacious living area, a four-season sunroom, beautiful quartz countertops, and a large master bedroom. The basement, which is well maintained, provides additional storage options as well! As you pass by the charming seating den, you will head up the stairs, and discover two spacious rooms (captive) with high ceilings, skylights, and ample closet space.