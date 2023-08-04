Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This week’s drink is a recommendation by one of George’s fans! Let’s learn how to make a Grapefruit Crush.

Let’s check out some more Perry Properties!

NEW PRICE! 2100-10 14TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY 814-934-7487

DETAILS: $189,900 – DOWN $10,000!

This well-maintained home sits on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining! It features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. The kitchen has two pantries a view to the living room and an attached dining room with a natural gas fireplace. There’s also first-floor laundry. The bedrooms are upstairs and the attic could be used as a primary bedroom, playroom, or extra entertaining space! The best part of this home is the outdoor space. It has a flat lower yard and an upper yard with an above-ground pool that offers a beautiful view of the mountains and 4th of July fireworks. There are also two large storage sheds with electricity and lighting.

OPEN HOUSE! 1516 24TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $175,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Beautifully maintained home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located conveniently close to PSU Altoona Campus and UPMC Altoona. First-floor bedroom and full bath! Partially finished basement has bedroom w/walk-in closet and an office/bonus room. Gorgeous master bedroom! Amazing updates throughout! Hidden storage all over. Off-street parking to include a detached 1-car garage/shed with electricity. Inviting covered front porch and side patio for personal use or entertaining space. Matterport virtual tour available.