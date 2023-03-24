Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back in the kitchen and he’s whipping up Italian Getaways for the Perry Wellington crew!

Here’s what you need:

Aperol

Pinot Grigio

Perrier

Oranges

Here’s how you make it:

Just mix some Aperol, Pinot Grigio, and Perrier and mix in orange slices!

Let’s check out some of Perry’s Properties!



NEW LISTING! 566 MAIN STREET, SUMMERHILL

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $130,000

This charming Summerhill Borough property boasts three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Its delightful features include an enclosed front porch, a generously sized living and dining area, and convenient main-level laundry facilities. Additionally, the home offers a full bath on the main level for added convenience. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive covered deck that overlooks the backyard, and take advantage of the detached garage for extra storage space.