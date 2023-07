Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back this week with a drink to take you straight to the coast of Italy! Let’s learn how to make a Limoncello Spritz.

Housing Market Headline

“Housing market affordability is so out of whack that ‘the bulk of the drop in home prices is yet to come”, says Pantheon Macroeconomics.

What does Perry Wellington think about that? Watch the video to find out more.