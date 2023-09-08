Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George has a special treat this week for the Perry Wellington crew and it’s inspired by his most recent. Let’s learn how to make a Maine Blueberry Daiquiri!

OPEN HOUSE! 155 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING

LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $479,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect blend of peace and quiet, mixed with luxury and comfort, look no further…! This beautifully constructed home in Bradford Heights should check most of your boxes. With its spacious 4 bedrooms including a large master suite, 3 bathrooms, a beautiful eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and 3 family rooms, you won’t need to leave your home. The finished basement offers extra gathering space and is the perfect complement to the outside oasis. This home has been very well taken care of and is ready for your growing family.

417 EAST VIEW STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $300,000

This unique riverfront property is your vacation escape and doubles as your hunting lodge with two distinct properties connecting you to parking across the street from state hunting grounds. Loft home with lots of windows overlooking the Juniata River and train tracks bordering the land where you can watch the steam locomotive on excursions. Launch your kayak or fish from your bank on the riverfront. An outbuilding provides ample storage out of the flood plain. The gated parking area across from the state game lands is on Reservoir Road across the river from the house. Split units allow for efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the inground heated swimming pool and make this your entertainment oasis. Note maps attached are for illustration and reference only – all boundaries are to be verified by the buyer.