Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
George is back from Jamaica this week and he’s got a guest mixing up a drink for us. Let’s meet Alan, a bartender at the Latitude Sandals, whose gonna show us how to make the drink called the “Millionaire.”
Here’s what you’ll need
- Ice
- Vodka
- Melon liqueur
- Pineapple juice
- Lime juice
- Simple syrup
How to make it
- Start by filling your cup with ice
- Add about a shot and a half of vodka
- Add in your melon liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice and your simple syrup
- Shake well
- Pour over ice
- Optional: garnish with an orange or pineapple slice