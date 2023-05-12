Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back from Jamaica this week and he’s got a guest mixing up a drink for us. Let’s meet Alan, a bartender at the Latitude Sandals, whose gonna show us how to make the drink called the “Millionaire.”

Here’s what you’ll need

  • Ice
  • Vodka
  • Melon liqueur
  • Pineapple juice
  • Lime juice
  • Simple syrup

How to make it

  • Start by filling your cup with ice
  • Add about a shot and a half of vodka
  • Add in your melon liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice and your simple syrup
  • Shake well
  • Pour over ice
  • Optional: garnish with an orange or pineapple slice
