Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

What’s George whipping up in the studio today? Mudslides!

What you’ll need:

  • Chocolate syrup
  • Baileys Irish Cream
  • Vodka
  • Ice

Watch the video above to learn how to make it.

Yahoo has a new article, “7 home items buyers almost always regret.”

What made the list?

  1. Kid’s playground equipment: kids lose interest
  2. Above-ground pools: take up space and they can be hard to care for
  3. Cheap stuff, like flooring and dooring: Quality is important, cheap doesn’t last long
  4. Outdoor heaters: Didn’t anticipate local building department rules and regulations
  5. Oversized furniture: Doesn’t fit and takes up too much space
  6. High-end appliances: Mostly last as long as affordable options, but they cost so much more
  7. Too many small appliances: You don’t need them all and costs add up
Visit Perry Wellington’s website for your buying and selling needs.

Check out this listing

1109 20TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   
814-693-5513
DETAILS: $139,900 –Completely remodeled 2.5 story home located in the Fairview area of Altoona. Everything in this home has been remodeled with great attention to detail. The first floor has 9 ft ceilings in the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with granite countertops. The home has vinyl plank flooring and recessed lighting throughout. The second floor has a full bath and 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an en-suite half bath. The third floor could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is an alley behind the house that provides access to the property that can be used for off-street parking. Red lines on aerial photo show approx lot lines and should not be relied upon for exact property lines.