Thank George it’s FRIDAY!

This time, Associate Broker George Pisanick is here in the studio kitchen to celebrate Oktoberfest with a special cocktail that you can make are home!

In honor of Oktoberfest, here are some facts about real estate in Germany. You may even think some of them are made up, but they come from the sites Active Rain and Statista, respectively.

Germany’s homeownership rate is just over 50% Renting is VERY common and more than half of Germans live in apartments Being much smaller than America, the cost of land could be as much as three times as it is here in the states A down payment in Germany between 30% and 50% is REQUIRED by all lenders.

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $850,000 – Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800 square foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!