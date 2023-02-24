Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
George is back in the kitchen this week and he’s making a tropical drink for the Perry Wellington crew to try called a “Pink Flamingo!”
Ingredients
- Malibu Rum
- Amaretto
- Cranberry Juice
- Pineapple juice
If that inspires you to add a little tropical flair to your home, take a look at the list below to find ways to bring that vibe to your home.
11 ways to get a tropical décor vibe in your home
- Rattan Furniture
- Natural Plants
- Barkcloth
- Tropical leaf motifs
- Pineapples
- Jute and sisal décor
- Bright tropical florals
- Palm trees
- Parrots
- Bamboo
- Flamingos
Watch the video for more tips on how you can curate your interior to get the perfect tropical flair.