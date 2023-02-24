Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back in the kitchen this week and he’s making a tropical drink for the Perry Wellington crew to try called a “Pink Flamingo!”

Ingredients

Malibu Rum

Amaretto

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple juice

If that inspires you to add a little tropical flair to your home, take a look at the list below to find ways to bring that vibe to your home.

11 ways to get a tropical décor vibe in your home

Rattan Furniture Natural Plants Barkcloth Tropical leaf motifs Pineapples Jute and sisal décor Bright tropical florals Palm trees Parrots Bamboo Flamingos

Watch the video for more tips on how you can curate your interior to get the perfect tropical flair.