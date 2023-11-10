Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

He’s back! George is showing the Perry Wellington crew how to whip up a drink called a pumpkin spice white Russian! Learn how to make the drink the above video.

NEW LISTING 413 HART STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS:$225,000

Check out this nicely updated and well taken care of cape code in Hollidaysburg. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath! It also has a heated two car garage!

NEW LISTING! 730 WALTERS AVENUE, JOHNSTOWN

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $150,000

Perfectly located just off Route 56, minutes from the Johnstown Galleria Mall, this one-story home cannot be in a more convenient location. Enjoy a cozy living room, quaint kitchen, nicely sized bedrooms, and a full-unfinished basement that creates double the space/storage. Outside you will find a private backyard with a two-car detached garage, a small 2-story barn, and grape vines! This home has been meticulously kept over the years and just received a deep clean and a full carpet scrub.