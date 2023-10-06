Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is back in the kitchen this week and he’s bringing a Texas-inspired drink this week. Watch the video to learn how to make Ranch Water.

NEW PRICE! 863 CAMPBELL ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $239,900- AGENT OWNED

The perfect blend of location and comfort, this raised ranch-style home is a must-see! Nestled on just under 1 acre of land, this updated property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the desired Bellwood-Antis school district. Enjoy single-story living with a spacious and newly remodeled kitchen PLUS a remodeled full bathroom. The full unfinished basement has central air and heating installed. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a variety of wildlife from the back patio, or play a game of basketball on the half-court! New central air, windows, and furnace. *** The owner is a listing team member and licensed PA realtor.

296 SHOENFELT STREET, EAST FREEDOM

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $175,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Nice Freedom Township home situated on a half-acre level lot with Halter Creek running in the backyard. The home features two bedrooms with a bonus room, one and a half baths, a partially finished basement, main-level laundry, and a former salon at the rear of the house. Nice landscaped yard with shed and both attached and detached garages. Close proximity to I-99. Spring Cove School District. Adjacent property is also available.