Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George is out sick this week, but Anette is happy to fill in this week! She’ll be showing us how to make a Rumchata hot cocoa cocktail.

Take a look at some Perry Wellington Realty

5537 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES 814-312-8666

DETAILS: $ 217,500

This is a beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Highland Park area of Altoona. It has lots of character throughout…. built-ins in the dining room… gorgeous hardwood floors… newer stainless appliances in the kitchen… ceramic tile… new paint, french doors, and a gas fireplace in the living room…. plus central air!

1331 N. 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES 814-312-8666

DETAILS: $125,000

This newly remodeled, single-family home in the Juniata area is a must-see! This spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a new roof and siding, new drywall and insulation throughout the entire home (no plaster walls!), new kitchen cabinetry and countertops with additional counter space, and a large walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. New vanities in both bathrooms, recently updated windows and electrical, and so much more! This property is fenced for pet safety and boasts an oversized detached garage with updated electrical and a working wood burner. This home is move-in ready and waiting for you!

NEW LISTING! 824 19TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

Move-in ready 3-bedroom home in Altoona. Large 0.28 acre lot situated on two parcels with above-ground pool. Large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and bonus room on the first floor. The second floor has 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. The third bedroom is in the walk-up attic. Check out our 3D virtual tour and schedule a showing today.