This week’s drink shares its name with a famous movie! It’s called The Blue Lagoon cocktail and George is back in the kitchen showing us how to make it.

Perry Wellington Realities

NEW PRICE! 1224 WALTON AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

NOW $109,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

This cozy single-family home sits on a dead-end street in a highly convenient area in Altoona, just minutes to I-99 and major shopping/dining destinations. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by the cozy living room, dining room, and kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find a full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a third small room, currently used as a bedroom, that could also be perfect for a nursery or extra closet space. The backyard offers low maintenance and privacy from the street above. This property is perfect for someone who is wanting to put their own touch on a house and make it a ”home”.

NEW PRICE! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $1,225,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

452 SHADE STREET, CENTRAL CITY

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $145,000

Beautiful views from this Shade-Central City School District double-wide home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths… Main floor living with open floor plan. Master suite with updated marble step-in shower. Metal roof/newer windows and a step-in shower in the hall bath are just a few updates. A large 2-car garage opens to the attached breezeway. A paved driveway and front deck ramp make easy access to this home.