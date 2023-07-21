Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This week George is taking us on a trip to France… at least in terms of name! Let’s learn how to make a French Martini.

French-inspired decorating ideas

If you aren’t familiar with French country style here are some things that to know. Wrought iron, exposed beams, and painted furniture are all examples of common features. The style is rooted around “Provence” and it first took off in the 21st century. It was partly inspired by Jacqueline Kennedy, she even decorated the White House with it.

Here are some things that a French country-style home will have:

French country furniture Warm muted hues Signature style fabrics Marble and Pottery Warm yet lived-in style

NEW LISTING! 3820 W. CHESTNUT AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY 814-934-7487DETAILS: $149,900

If you are looking for an updated, well-maintained, and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 2 story home on a quiet road but in a very convenient location – this is it! This home features a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, first-floor laundry, huge 1st-floor full bathroom, and 3 large bedrooms with the primary bedroom having 2 large closets and a window AC unit included that keeps the entire upstairs cool. The back patio has a newly added retaining wall with lighting, perfect for entertaining your guests