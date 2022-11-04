Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Place all pop rocks on a small shallow plate and mix together with a fork. Use a butter knife to spread vanilla rims of serving glasses, then dip in pop rocks. Add an ounce of vanilla vodka to each glass. Divide champagne evenly between glasses, then top with Sprite. Serve chilled.

The Perry Wellington Team then takes a look at Broker Adam Conrad’s tips for selling in a buyer’s market.

GET A KNOWLEDGEABLE AGENT – The first step is to have a knowledgeable agent help you with pricing using the latest tools. Buyers are extremely well informed and not having the information you need for pricing could cost you. We have pricing tools only available to Realtors and you need this advice.

DON’T OVER PRICE – Once you have the market information, you will need to price your property slightly below the market price. Yes, you read that correctly, slightly below. Interest rates continue to climb leaving no room in a declining market to ‘test the market’ with a higher price. You need to be aggressive to get the few buyers out there to pay attention to your home among the other homes offered for sale.

CONDITION IS KEY



NEW LISTING!

875 DAVIS ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

DETAILS: $179,900 – Check out this large 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home in a beautiful setting on almost an acre of land. Enjoy your summer days by relaxing in the swimming pool which overlooks the property with an astonishing view. This home features beautiful woodwork throughout to give you a cabin feel! There is also an apartment attached to the house that could bring in additional income. Or, you could use it as a guest area, or even as an In-law suite!