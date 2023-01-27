Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

We’re back in the kitchen with George to learn how to make a White Russian

Here’s what you’ll need!

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. coffee liquor, such as Kahlua

1 oz. heavy cream

Here’s how to make it!

Step 1: Combine vodka and coffee liquor in a small rocks glass or old-fashioned glass.

Step 2: Give the drink a stir and add a few ice cubes.

Step 3: Top with heavy cream and enjoy!

Real Estate Advice:

Adam and Jordan are back from a trip to California. There they were able to speak with a real estate agent who had some big advice for buyers. Watch the video to learn more!