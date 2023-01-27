Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
We’re back in the kitchen with George to learn how to make a White Russian
Here’s what you’ll need!
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. coffee liquor, such as Kahlua
- 1 oz. heavy cream
Here’s how to make it!
Step 1: Combine vodka and coffee liquor in a small rocks glass or old-fashioned glass.
Step 2: Give the drink a stir and add a few ice cubes.
Step 3: Top with heavy cream and enjoy!
