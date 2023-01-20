Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

George Pisanick is back in the kitchen and this time he’s whipping up some Jack Frosties!

Here’s what you’ll need!

1 c vodka

1 c Prosecco

1/2 c Blue Curacao

1/2 c lemonade

6 c ice

Lemon wedges and white sanding sugar for rimming the glass

Here’s how you make it!

Step 1: In a blender, combine vodka, Prosecco, blue Curaçao, lemonade, and ice. Blend until combined.

Step 2: Run a lemon wedge around the rim of each glass then dip it in the sanding sugar.

Step 3: Pour Frosties into rimmed glasses and serve immediately.