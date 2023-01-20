Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
George Pisanick is back in the kitchen and this time he’s whipping up some Jack Frosties!
Here’s what you’ll need!
- 1 c vodka
- 1 c Prosecco
- 1/2 c Blue Curacao
- 1/2 c lemonade
- 6 c ice
- Lemon wedges and white sanding sugar for rimming the glass
Here’s how you make it!
Step 1: In a blender, combine vodka, Prosecco, blue Curaçao, lemonade, and ice. Blend until combined.
Step 2: Run a lemon wedge around the rim of each glass then dip it in the sanding sugar.
Step 3: Pour Frosties into rimmed glasses and serve immediately.