The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by associate broker George Pisanick for another edition of TGIF (Thank George It’s Friday) featuring a great cocktail you can make at home.

Did you know?

The home from “A Christmas Story” was sold in the early 2000s for only $150,000! Now, the owner is looking to sell it along with some neighboring property. Watch the video above to see more about this iconic house. You could snag it up before Ralphie does!

The perry Wellington team turns to George to make his pumpkin butterball cocktail that he knows you’re going to love.

PUMPKIN BUTTERBALL COCKTAIL

2 ounces Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice

½ ounce crème de cacao

½ ounce butterscotch schnapps

Ice

Dash ground cinnamon for garnish

Instructions

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice, crème de cacao, and butterscotch schnapps.

2. Add ice and shake until chilled.

3. Strain the mixture into a coupe.

4. Garnish with some ground cinnamon.

UNDER CONTRACT!

566 SCENIC DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KAREN FORST 814-421-3536

DETAILS: $280,000 – Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 1 acre in Scotch Valley. Be immediately drawn in by the spectacular mountain views from the living room window. The eat in kitchen features a large pantry and Corian countertops. The primary bedroom has en suite facilities. The lower level makes for great entertaining as it consists of a big family room with a bar area and wood burner. Large workshop located on the lower level walks right out to side yard and shed.

888 LEISURE DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY KAREN FORST 814-421-3536

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

DETAILS: $166,500 – Meticulously maintained 3-4 bedroom ( 4th bedroom could be an office) brick ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The family room features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a gas fireplace. The wrap-around deck overlooks the serene backyard. The two large bedrooms at the end of the hall feature a jack and jill bathroom. The family room in the partially finished basement is a great space for entertaining friends. New breaker panel, new garage door, Thermopane windows.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

1410 17TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $84,000! – Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bath home with a possible 3rd bedroom (captive). Main level features new luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full bathroom with shower, and washer/dryer hookups. Second level has three rooms with new carpet and a full bath. All new windows, drywall, paint and electric. Ready to move in!

