Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time for Thank George It’s Friday! George has a special drink this week that doubles as a St. Patricks Day and birthday celebration drink.

All you need is a bottle of pinot grigio! Just add two drops of green food coloring and you’ve turned it into Pinot “Greengio!”

Watch the video above to learn how this TV show has been part of Perry Wellington since nearly the beginning. Plus watch some fun moments on the show!