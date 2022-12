Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Right in time for the new year and for everyone’s New Year parties George is making an especially festive drink called “Toasted Almond”

This drink only requires 4 components.

You’ll need the following to make a “Toasted Almond”:

Vodka

Amoretto

Kailua

Cream

Watch the video above on how to use these components to make the perfect holiday drink!