WE SOLD IT! 601 LOGAN BOULEVARD, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

SOLD FOR: $1,800,000

1.162 =/- Acres. This is arguably, the best and hottest commercial location in Blair County – listed as 601 Plank Road – this is an entire CITY BLOCK (all the way to Frost Ave) at the Intersection of Plank Road and Logan Boulevard. Currently a large vacant lot and 5 separate homes. Addresses include 601 Logan Blvd 609 Logan Blvd 101 Frost Ave 109 Frost Ave 610 Bryant Ave and 108 E Southey Avenue

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK! 151 BREONS LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

DETAILS: $169,900

Hidden Gem with Endless Potential! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The spacious living room offers the perfect gathering space for family and friends. With an attached garage, oil heat, and ample storage, convenience is at your fingertips. While this property may require some tender loving care to fully shine, imagine the possibilities that await you in transforming it into your dream home. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to create a truly personalized haven.

UNDER CONTRACT! 518 PIKE STREET, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $345,000

Step into the charm and warmth of this custom-built, 2-story home that exudes character at every turn. With only four years under its belt, this abode boasts a timeless appeal that will captivate your heart. As you enter, be greeted by the inviting atmosphere created by heated bamboo floors that flow seamlessly throughout. The open floor plan effortlessly connects each space, allowing for easy navigation and an airy feel. A cozy wood burner beckons you to gather around on chilly evenings, creating a sense of comfort and tranquility. The kitchen is a culinary haven with its island and granite countertops, providing ample space for meal preparation and entertaining loved ones. Upstairs, a loft awaits your imagination – transform it into an office or reading nook to suit your lifestyle. The second level houses two bedrooms adorned with window seats that invite daydreaming as you soak in the natural light pouring through. A full bath with a walk-in tile shower completes this private sanctuary where relaxation takes center stage. Outside, bask in the serenity of nature on the large open front porch while savoring peaceful moments amidst lush surroundings. A pond adds an element of whimsy to the landscape while perennials paint vibrant hues across the canvas of your backyard retreat. For those seeking solace look no further and make your appointment today to see this truly one-of-a-kind home!

UNDER CONTRACT! 409 STONY POINTE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $399,900

Exquisite and unparalleled, this stunning one-of-a-kind 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath condo captivates with its flawless design and impeccable craftsmanship. Step into a world of luxury as you are greeted by the allure of LVP flooring along with Maslin wool carpeting, bathing each step in opulence. The luminous glow of new lighting dances across every corner, illuminating the path to perfection. Indulge in the artistry of an updated kitchen adorned with pristine cabinets and sleek counters that beckon culinary exploration. Marvel at the seamless harmony between form and function as all-new Marvin windows frame picturesque views, inviting nature’s beauty to become part of your everyday existence. Immerse yourself in tranquility within the sanctuary-like ambiance created by custom bath vanities, where indulgence knows no bounds. Each stroke of fresh paint throughout is a brushstroke on the canvas of elegance, breathing new life into every room. Discover boundless possibilities within this abode’s thoughtfully curated spaces – from a finished family room that invites cozy gatherings to an enchanting loft illuminated by skylights, offering respite amidst ethereal surroundings. Two bedrooms accompanied by a small office on the second level provide ample space for personal retreats or cherished guests. Unwind under endless skies on your private patio adorned with a captivating gazebo.