It’s time for TGIF! Thank George it’s Friday!
George Pisanick is back in the kitchen this week after spending his Thanksgiving vacation at the Turks and Caicos islands.
This week’s edition features some competition for George, and that competition is a bartender who has a very unique way of making drinks.
You can watch the full video of George’s experience with the “Rub a Dub” below.
Fun facts about the Turks and Caicos Islands
- Population is only 39,226 who live on 40 low-lying coral islands.
- It is a British Overseas Territory and part of the British Commonwealth.
- There is a 14-mile barrier reef that makes for excellent snorkeling and scuba diving.
- It is only an hour’s flight from Miami and near Bermuda – just on the east side of Cuba.
- Favorite phrases heard everywhere are “Why not?” and “I soon reach” – which is the name of their popular beer.
- Real estate can be very expensive or not. Almost everything is beachfront. Homes can be bought for as little as $150,000 to $300,000. Or up to 4.5 million.
- No income tax, no real estate tax, no inheritance tax, There is no income tax, capital gains tax, property tax, inheritance tax, or corporation tax in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
- For individuals, the direct forms of taxation are mandatory contributions to National Insurance (NI) and the National Health Insurance Plan (NHIP).