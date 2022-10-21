Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

(WTAJ) – With the Matterport Virtual Tour, you can see the entire inside of a house without actually being there.

Take a look at the video below for one of those listings at 126 Brandywine Drive, State College.

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $770,000 -This is a gorgeous home… custom-built by S&A… in the prestigious Canterbury Crossing neighborhood. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and a 3-car garage! The owner’s suite is on the first floor and it has a large jetted tub and walk-in closet. The large kitchen features a generous island along with ample storage and new appliances. The dining room is well-appointed with custom woodwork and wall sconces with chandeliers. The great room has a 14 ft vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus a wet bar. The lower level has a family room, with a full bath, and an unfinished section for storage with generous shelving. There’s also great entertainment space outside with a large 24×24 covered patio!

Visit Perry Wellington’s website for your buying and selling needs.

NEW LISTING! 104 ASBURY LANE IN STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $624,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN Friday, October 21st at 2pm. OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23RD FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M. – Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand-new kitchen has stainless steel appliances, farmhouse-style sink and cherry cabinets with granite counters and glass backsplash. There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with built-in speaker system and 18-foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite w/custom built-in closet & spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, rain head shower with a separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system.