It’s time to put the spotlight on another agent this week! Let’s meet Agent Patrick Cassidy again. He was on the show a few backs after graduating from his pre-license class, but now that he’s been out a few weeks it’s time to revisit!

Questions for Patrick

What’s it like to be a new agent? What about Perry Wellington’s Mentor Program

What is the Perry Wellington crew seeing in real estate news

Perry Wellington Realty’s no dual policy – still seeing surprising sellers Bidding wars continue Buyers still buying despite high interest rates The MLS is best when you list! But why?

You can watch the video to learn more! Let’s check out some more properties.

NEW LISTING! 203 E VALLEY POINT LANE #C-903, CLAYSBURG

LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $65,000

Here is a fully furnished and updated condo unit with new flooring, carpeting, and a sliding door to the private deck. Window World just installed 2 double hung windows that can accommodate a window air conditioner. There’s a fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly winter nights. This unit can comfortably sleep up to 6 people and has a vaulted ceiling, spiral staircase, and free onsite parking. You can walk to the indoor pool and hot tub as well as The Club House Bar and Grille, and outdoor pool. and tennis courts. Blue Knob features the highest skiable mountain in PA and has so many amenities to offer: golf, pickleball, hiking trails, and, of course, SKIING! There’s plenty to do as your private getaway vacation, whether it be a weekend or a week. Check out WWW.BlueKnob.com for a schedule of planned activities. HOA is only $ 290 a month and that includes all of the maintenance and facilities.

NEW LISTING! 423 AGGIE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

DETAILS: $289,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath move-in ready and updated split level in the Rolling Hills Estates of Hollidaysburg. Check out the spectacular views of the mountains from this elevated hill position. The master bedroom has an ensuite for added privacy. The updates include new carpeting and flooring throughout, even in the spacious sunroom. The kitchen has all-new Maytag stainless steel appliances, as well as a washer and dryer. The furnace was replaced just this year. Two of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the back deck has been replaced. Very private backyard and all-new landscaping as well. And the hot tub is included.