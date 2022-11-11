Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team gives thanks to our veterans for Veteran’s day. In fact, both Adam Conrad and George Pisanick has served in the armed forces. Can you guess which branch(es)? Think about it and hit play on the video to see if you’re right!

Thank you, Veterans!

In addition to our vets here, we also want to thank all of the veterans in our area! We remember your service and sacrifice and we thank you for upholding our flag’s honor.

For the past few weeks, Jordan has been asking about some good news. Well, there’s some big news for Jordan right now!

Perry Wellington Realty won the Altoona Mirror’s Hometown Favorite for real estate companies for the 2nd year in a row!

Despite recent rate hikes, there have been some great homes that went under contract in less than a week! The team talks about what this says about the current housing market in our area.

The Perry Welling Realty team also discusses that the housing market headlines this week aren’t quite so optimistic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Redfin shut down the home flipping business and lays off 13% of their workforce.

New York Times said the housing market is worse than you think. Everyone is in for more twists and turns as soaring mortgage rates and stubborn inflation signal belt-tightening.